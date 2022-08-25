NA-108 by-polls: ECP issues notice to Abid Sher Ali over violation of conduct

Faisalabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a notice to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali for the by-polls in NA-108 over a violation of ECP’s electoral code of conduct, ARY News reported.

According to details, the District Returning Officer has issued a notice to Abid Sher Ali for reportedly organizing announcements regarding relief in electric bills from mosques. Abid has violated para 42 of the electoral code of conduct, the ECP notice read.

The ECP has ordered the PML-N leader to appear to the RO in person.

The notice read that Abid Sher Ali stage announcement of relief in electric bills from local mosques which is a blatant violation of the electoral code of conduct.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan would take on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali in the NA-108 Faisalabad by-polls.

The coalition government will be facing another political challenge on September 25 as PTI chief Imran Khan decided to contest by-polls on nine NA seats.

Also Read: NA-108 Faisalabad: Imran Khan’s nomination papers rejected

For the first time in the political history of Pakistan, a candidate will contest the elections in nine different constituencies.

Khan will be contesting the by-elections from the NA constituencies in Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, and Karachi’s Malir, Korangi and Karachi South District.

Comments