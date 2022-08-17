NA-118 by-polls: RO approves nomination papers of Imran Khan

NANKANA SAHIB: The Returning Officer (RO) has approved the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other candidates for NA-118 Nankana Sahib by-polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The RO rejected objections raised over the nomination papers of Imran Khan. The returning officer also approved the nominations of all 10 candidates.

The nomination papers of Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Shahjahan Bhatti, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Pir Afzal, Rizwan Wagah, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith’s (MJAH) Rai Mulazim Hussain Kharal, Faisal Rasheed, Meher Saeed Zafar and Saira Mansab.

On August 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the NA speaker accepted PTI MNAs’ resignation.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats would be contested on September 25.

The PTI chief had announced to contest elections from all nine constituencies himself. Elections would be held this year, government parties want to single him out, he had said.

‘Would fight against the rulers at every platform,” he added. The government alliance’s plans to disqualify him would never be completed, he said.

Earlier, the government had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

