NA-123: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

The unofficial result from the 32 polling stations of NA-123 Lahore revealed that the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif secured a lead with 18,310 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif has a lead of 721 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem, who managed to get 17,589 votes.

Stay tuned to the ARY News website for the latest results.