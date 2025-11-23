NA-129 Lahore by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

The NA-129 Lahore by-election is now coming into clearer view as unofficial Form-45 results trickle in from polling stations across the constituency. Early counts suggest a sweeping lead for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), with initial tallies showing the party firmly ahead in the race.

NA-129 Lahore –PML-N Sweeps the Constituency

According to the non-official count, PML-N’s Hafiz Muhammad Nauman has secured 63,441 votes, taking a clear lead. Independent candidate Arslan Ahmed comes in second with 29,099 votes.

While these results remain unofficial until confirmed by the Election Commission, the comprehensive tally strongly suggests a decisive victory for PML-N in NA-129.

Polling in the NA-129 Lahore by-election was conducted under strict security measures, with the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces deployed to ensure a smooth and safe process. While these results remain unofficial, they provide an early indication of voter sentiment in one of Lahore’s most closely watched constituencies.