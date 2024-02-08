NA-132: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

The unofficial result from the 34 polling stations of NA-132 Kasur revealed that the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif secured a lead with 13,124 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif has a lead of 4,870 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Sardar Mohammad Hussain, who managed to get 8,254 votes.

