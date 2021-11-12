NA-133 by-election: ECP allots election symbols to candidates sans PTI  

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan has allotted election symbols to candidates vying for the NA-133 seat with an exception of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), whose candidates were disqualified from participating in the polls, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the election symbols were allotted to 11 candidates vying for the polls including Arrow being allotted to PPP candidate Aslam Gill, and lion to Shaista Pervaiz Malik of PML-N.

The PTI election symbol of ‘bat’ was not allotted to any candidate after the party’s candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema’s nomination papers were rejected and his plea for participating in the by-poll is pending with the Lahore High Court.

The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, in NA-133 Lahore, were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during a scrutiny process.

The PML-N had raised objections on the nomination papers of the PTI leaders, highlighting that their proposers and seconders were not from the constituency.

The returning officer reviewed the arguments from both sides and later decided to reject the nomination papers.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice had set up an election appellate tribunal to hear and decide election disputes with regard to the upcoming by-election in NA-133.

According to the notification, the tribunal will be headed by Justice Shahid Jameel.

It said the tribunal will begin hearing on the petitions against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of the candidates from November 1 (today) November 3. The decisions will be made on the pleas until November 9.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold the by-election in the NA-133 constituency on December 05.

