NA-133 by-poll: Control room to monitor law and order situation

LAHORE: A control room has been set up in Lahore to monitor the law and order situation during by-election in the National Assembly (NA) constituency, NA-133, slated for Dec 5.

The Rangers have been tasked to transport bags containing ballot papers to the returning officer’s office after the polling process is over. The Result Transmission System (RTS) will be utilised to transmit results.

As many as 254 vehicles will be used for transportation of election staff. 2,000 personnel of the Quick Response Force and 730 troopers of the Rangers will be deployed in the constituency for security.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Interior has green-lighted the deployment of Rangers personnel for by-election in NA-133.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested the deployment of the paramilitary troops to maintain law and order and deter any untoward incident on the polling day.

The ECP said the Dec 5 by-election will be held under the supervision of the Rangers with the personnel of the paramilitary force to be deployed outside sensitive polling stations.

The Parliament’s lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

