NA-133 by-election: PTI to challenge rejection of Cheema’s nomination papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move the election appellate tribunal to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision of rejecting the nomination papers of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, in NA-133 by-election scrutiny, ARY News reported.

PTI Senator Aijaz Chaudhry said that the appeal will be filed in the tribunal today and he hoped that decision will be ruled out in the party’s favor.

“I’m 50 per cent sure that the tribunal will rule in Cheema’s favour as the mistake is minor,” he was quoted as saying.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to hold the by-election in the NA-133 constituency on December 05.

Earlier, the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, in NA-133 Lahore were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during a scrutiny process.

The PML-N had raised objections on the nomination papers of the PTI leaders, highlighting that their proposers and seconders were not from the constituency.

The returning officer reviewed the arguments from both sides for an hour today and later decided to reject the nomination papers.

