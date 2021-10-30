NA-133: PTI to challenge ECP decision of rejecting nomination papers  

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to reject nomination papers of the party leaders, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, in NA-133 by-election scrutiny, ARY NEWS reported.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema in a presser said that no one could be barred from participating in the election process on a technical basis. “The biggest party of the country could not be deprived of the right to contest the by-election,” he said.

He rejected the impression that someone from within the party conspired against him and said that PTI leader Aijaz Chaudhry wanted his son to contest from the constituency, however, after the party’s nomination, he announced to fully back him.

“This is not true that it is not my constituency or I am running away from the election,” he said adding that he has resigned as the SAPM to contest polls from the constituency.

He lamented that it was a mistake that the ECP tried to make an unforgivable sin for the PTI.

PTI Central Punjab President Aijaz Chaudhry speaking on the occasion said that the proposer was a resident of NA-133, however, his vote was later shifted to another constituency.

“The ECP should answer this anomaly,” he said while announcing to approach the high court and Supreme Court of Pakistan over the rejection of the nomination papers.

Earlier in the day, the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, in NA-133 Lahore were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during a scrutiny process.

The PML-N had raised objections on the nomination papers of the PTI leaders, highlighting that their proposers and seconders were not from the constituency.

The returning officer reviewed the arguments from both sides for an hour today and later decided to reject the nomination papers.

