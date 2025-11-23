NA-143 Sahiwal by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

The NA-143 Sahiwal by-election is beginning to take shape as early, unofficial Form-45 results from individual polling stations start to emerge. Early tallies from 171 polling stations indicate a strong lead for PML-N’s Chaudhry Tufail, who has secured 47,856 votes, while independent candidate Zarrar Akbar is trailing with 3,285 votes.

NA-143 Sahiwal – Early Consolidated Results

Polling for the by-elections in six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies was held today, Sunday, under strict security arrangements. Voting began at 9:00 a.m. and continued uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m.

All polling stations were closed at 5:00 p.m., and no additional voters were allowed entry. Those already inside were permitted to cast their votes.

To ensure security, the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were deployed across polling stations. The Ministry of Interior had approved the deployment following a request from the Election Commission to guarantee a safe and orderly voting process.

These early, unofficial results provide the first insight into voter trends in NA-143 Sahiwal, though final results are still pending.