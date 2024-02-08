NA-151: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

The unofficial result from the 101 polling stations of NA-151 Multan revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi secured a lead with 36,721 votes against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi has a lead of 10,882 votes against PML-N candidate Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, who managed to get 25,839 votes.

