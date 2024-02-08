19.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 8, 2024
NA-151: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

Kashan Bhatti
By Kashan Bhatti
Kashan Bhatti
The unofficial result from the 101 polling stations of NA-151 Multan revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi secured a lead with 36,721 votes against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi has a lead of 10,882 votes against PML-N candidate Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, who managed to get 25,839 votes.

Stay tuned to the ARY News website for the latest results.

🔴Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

