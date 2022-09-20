Tuesday, September 20, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

NA-157 by-polls: ECP issues notice to WASA over violation of conduct

test

Multan: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notice to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for violation of the electoral code of conduct ahead of the by-poll in NA-157 Multan, ARY News reported. 

Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Ali Moosa Gilani has filed a complaint against WASA for initiating development schemes in UC 53 Basti Masoom Shah. WASA authorities have violated the electoral code of conduct, Ali Moosa claimed.

The ECP has issued a notification to WASA demanding a response on Ali Moosa’s reservations. The by-polls would be held on October 23, 2022.

On September 14, the ECP announced the dates for the second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) polls and by-elections in the National Assembly (NA) constituencies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-elections in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today.

Also Read: ECP announces dates for LG, by-polls

 

The commission sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding Hyderabad districts, said the spokesperson, adding that the LG poll date for Hyderabad will also be unveiled soon.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.