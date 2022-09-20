NA-157 by-polls: ECP issues notice to WASA over violation of conduct

Multan: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notice to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for violation of the electoral code of conduct ahead of the by-poll in NA-157 Multan, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Ali Moosa Gilani has filed a complaint against WASA for initiating development schemes in UC 53 Basti Masoom Shah. WASA authorities have violated the electoral code of conduct, Ali Moosa claimed.

The ECP has issued a notification to WASA demanding a response on Ali Moosa’s reservations. The by-polls would be held on October 23, 2022.

On September 14, the ECP announced the dates for the second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) polls and by-elections in the National Assembly (NA) constituencies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-elections in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today.

The commission sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding Hyderabad districts, said the spokesperson, adding that the LG poll date for Hyderabad will also be unveiled soon.

