NA-157 by-polls: PML-N candidate withdraws for Musa Gillani

Multan: Pakistan Muslim League candidate Abdul Ghaffar Dogar has withdrawn his candidature for the by-polls in NA-157 Multan in favour of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, ARY News reported.

The withdrawn candidate, Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, is expected to be made Advisor to the Prime Minister.

According to details, the PML-N has withdrawn his candidature from the by-polls in favour of PPP candidate Musa Gillani. Moosa is the eldest son of PPP leader, senator and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Shahbzadi Meherbano for the by-polls in NA-157. Meherbano is the daughter of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and sister to recently elected MPA Zain Qureshi.

The seat NA-157 had been vacated after PTI leader Zain Qureshi resigned from the seat to contest the by-polls on Punjab Assembly seat PP-217 Multan.

Also Read: PTI’s Zain Qureshi secures victory in PP-217 Multan

PTI’s Zain Qureshi, the son of PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, clinched victory by securing 46,963 votes in Punjab by-polls in PP-217 Multan constituency. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Salman was the runner-up with 40,104 votes.

Comments