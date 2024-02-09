Tariq Bashir secures victory in NA-165 Bahawalpur constituency

The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) candidate Tariq Bashir Cheema secured the seat of Bahawalpur’s National Assembly constituency (NA-165) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results received from all 380 polling stations of NA-165 Bahawalpur, the Q League’s candidate Tariq Bashir Cheema won the seat of NA-165 by securing 116,554 votes having a lead of 11,241 votes against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Saud Majeed, who came in second position with 105,313 votes.

