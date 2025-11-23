NA-18 Haripur by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

Unofficial and non-final results from all 416 polling stations of NA-18 Haripur have been compiled, providing a clear picture of the by-election outcome. Early tallies show a strong lead for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the constituency.

NA-18 Haripur — Complete Results

According to the non-official count, PML-N’s Babar Nawaz has secured 116,552 votes, holding a decisive advantage. Independent candidate Shehrnaz Umar Ayub comes in second with 82,718 votes.

Although these results are unofficial and pending confirmation by the Election Commission, the current figures indicate a commanding lead for PML-N in NA-18 Haripur.

Polling for the by-elections in six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies was held today, Sunday, under strict security arrangements. Voting began at 9:00 a.m. and continued uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m.

All polling stations were closed promptly at 5:00 p.m., and no additional voters were allowed to enter. Those already inside were permitted to cast their votes.

For security, the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were deployed across polling stations nationwide. The Ministry of Interior approved the deployment following a request from the Election Commission to ensure a safe and orderly voting process.

These early, unofficial results provide a first glimpse into voter trends in NA-18 Haripur, though the official results are still pending.