NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

Unofficial and non-final results are beginning to emerge from the NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan by-election. Early tallies from 41 polling stations show PML-N’s Mahmood Qadir Laghari leading with 18,637 votes, while PPP’s Dost Khosa is trailing with 7,519 votes.

NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan – Early Consolidated Results

Polling for the by-elections in six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies was held today, Sunday, under strict security arrangements. Voting began at 9:00 a.m. and continued uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m.

All polling stations were closed at 5:00 p.m., and no new voters were allowed entry. Those already inside were permitted to cast their votes.

For security, the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were deployed across polling stations nationwide. The Ministry of Interior had approved the deployment following a request from the Election Commission to ensure a safe and orderly electoral process.

These early, unofficial results provide the first insight into voter trends in NA-185, though final results are still pending.