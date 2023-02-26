NA-193 Rajanpur: Polling underway amid strict security

JAMPUR: Polling for the by-election in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-193 Rajanpur got underway on Sunday amid strict security.

The polling began at 8am and will continue until 5pm without any pause.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Jaffar Khan Leghari. He died in Lahore on December 31, 2022, after a prolonged illness.

11 candidates are contesting NA-193 Rajanpur by-poll, but the main contest is expected between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Emaar Owais Leghari and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Mohsin Leghari.

237 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, of which 68 are declared sensitive. 2,650 police personnel have been deployed to deal with any untoward situation while Rangers and Army personnel will also patrol the area.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accused the district administration of non-cooperation in the organisation of by-polls in NA-193 Rajanpur constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a letter to the Punjab chief secretary to register a complaint against the non-cooperation of the district administration of the NA-193 Rajanpur by-poll.

