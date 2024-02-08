19.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 8, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

NA-207: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

Kashan Bhatti
By Kashan Bhatti
|

TOP NEWS

Kashan Bhatti
Kashan Bhatti

The unofficial result from the 30 polling stations of NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad revealed that the Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari secured a substantial lead with 17,801 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Sardar Sher Rind in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PPP candidate Asif Ali Zardari has a lead of 14,129 votes over the PTI-backed – independent candidate Sardar Sher Rind, who managed to get 3,672 votes.

Stay tuned to the ARY News website for the latest results.

🔴Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.