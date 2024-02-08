NA-207: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

The unofficial result from the 30 polling stations of NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad revealed that the Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari secured a substantial lead with 17,801 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Sardar Sher Rind in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PPP candidate Asif Ali Zardari has a lead of 14,129 votes over the PTI-backed – independent candidate Sardar Sher Rind, who managed to get 3,672 votes.

