NA-207: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari is leading against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind are among the candidates in the constituency.

NA-194 (Nawabshah) Position Party Name Vote Count 1 PPP Asif Ali Zardari 3364 2 Ind/PTI Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind 355 3 – – – 4 – – – 5 – – –

For more results and updates