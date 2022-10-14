NA-239 rally: Imran Khan slams MQM-P, PPP for Karachi miseries

KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has slammed the ruling political parties of Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) for not addressing the Karachi miseries.

While addressing a public rally in Karachi’s NA-239 constituency ahead of by-polls, Imran Khan questioned Karachiites whether their issues were addressed by PPP and MQM-P.

He asked Karachiites to decide on their future as the upcoming by-poll was a referendum. Khan said that he is urging the whole nation to come out against the corrupt rulers.

While criticising MQM-P, the PTI chief questioned whether MQM-P leaders were happy after building a coalition with Asif Ali Zardari. He also questioned whether Zardari resolved the issues to MQM-P and Karachi citizens.

He said that Zardari mafia has made the Sindh people their slaves. He added that after the long march, he will head towards interior Sindh to fight for the real independence of the Sindh citizens. He vowed to visit every district of the province.

Khan thanked the residents of Korangi, Malir and Shah Faisal Colony for attending the PTI rally in a large number and giving him a warm welcome in Karachi.

He said that he held his second public gathering in Karachi after being ousted and received an overwhelming support from the Karachiites.

He said that Karachiites are political conscious and this is the reason for the initiating of all national-level political movements from Karachi.

