NA-240 by-poll:13 candidates submit nomination papers

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials have issued 89 nomination papers as yet ahead of the by-poll in NA-240 Korangi constituency of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, today is the last day of receiving and filing nomination papers for the NA-240 Korangi by-poll.

So far as many as 13 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the by-poll. The polling will be held on June 16.

The nomination papers were received by the candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and others.

The National Assembly (NA) seat fell vacant after the demise of MQM-P’s lawmaker Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

The last date for nomination papers’ submission is May 10 (today), Tuesday, whereas, the scrutiny process would be completed by May 14 by the ECP. The ECP will receive appeals against the acceptance and rejection of the nomination papers by May 17, whereas, a tribunal will give verdicts on the appeals by May 21.

On May 23, the ECP will issue a reviewed list of the candidates, whereas, the withdrawal of the nomination papers will be accepted by May 24. The final list of the candidates will be issued on the same date.

