NA-240 by-poll riots: Nonbailable arrest warrants issued for PO

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ordered to issue nonbailable arrest warrants for the presiding officer (PO) over non-appearance during the hearing of NA-240 by-poll riot case, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of ECP headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani heard the NA-240 Karachi by-poll riot case. The counsel of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal appeared before the commission.

In his arguments, the PSP lawyer said a worker of the party was killed during firing at the PSP office during the by-poll and alleged that police is conducting partial inquiry into the matter.

Rejecting the allegations, SSP Korangi said DIG East and three SPs are conducting impartial inquiry and justice will be provided to the aggrieved party.

Meanwhile, the ECP ordered to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for the PO as he skipped today’s hearing. Later, the hearing into NA-240 by-poll riot case was adjourned until August 10.

One person was shot dead and 12 others were injured as violence erupted in Karachi during NA-240 by-election.

Clashes took place between the rival factions of the now-defunct Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party during the NA-240 (Korangi Karachi II) by-election. A police official said the religious party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), was also involved in some of the incidents of violence.

