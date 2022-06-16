NA-240 by-poll: Unofficial, unconfirmed results start pouring in

KARACHI: Unofficial and unconfirmed results of by-polling in NA-240 Karachi have started pouring in, showing MQM-P leading in the initial results, ARY News reported.

As per the initial, unofficial and unconfirmed results of 36 polling stations, Muhajir Qaumi Movement’s Rafiuddin is leading with 1,415 votes, followed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Shehzada Shehbaz with 1,050 votes.

Muhammad Abu Bakar of MQM-P has secured 985 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Scuffle in NA-240 Karachi

A person was killed after he was shot during the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, while several others sustained wounds as violence marred the by-election.

The incident took place as political activities heightened in the constituency — which covers areas in Korangi and Landhi — with political parties eyeing to win the NA seat.

Additional Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho said that he has spoken to the district returning officer (DRO) and will register a case against people involved in violence during the by-polls.

“Police are drafting a report and we will register a case on the complaint of the DRO,” the police chief of the metropolis said, adding that over 200 people were involved in violence.

The Karachi police chief went on to say that the authorities would soon identify those responsible, adding that a heavy contingent of police has cleared the area.

