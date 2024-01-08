25.9 C
NA-242: Tribunal rejects appeal against Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers

KARACHI: An election tribunal rejected objection over nomination papers of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-242.

The election appellate tribunal maintained returning officer’s decision over Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination and rejected objection over it.

During hearing of appeal against the ROs decision, filed by People’s Party’s Masood Khan Mandokhel, Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer said that his client didn’t receive any salary as the prime minister.

He also annexed the NOC from the National Assembly Secretariat.

“The objector’s allegation with regard to travel expenses is incorrect,” lawyer said. A candidate could submit nomination papers himself, without proposer and seconder and with authority letter, counsel said.

Shehbaz Sharif has filed nomination papers from Karachi’s NA-242 in Keamari district. PML-N ally MQM-Pakistan’s Mustafa Kamal also contesting election from the same constituency.

PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel and PTI’s Rizwan Khanzada have also submitted nomination papers from NA-242.

