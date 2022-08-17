Thursday, August 18, 2022
Web Desk

NA-245 by-polls: ECP decides deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to deploy Pakistan Army and Rangers for security duties during NA-245 by-polls in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the ECP spokesperson, Pakistan Army and Rangers contingents will be deployed as a quick response force from August 20 to 22.

The spokesperson said that the military and para-military troops will report presiding officer (PO) in case of any untoward situation. The polling will be conducted in the NA-245 constituency on August 21.

Moreover, the ECP issued the scheduled by-polls in NA-196 Jacobabad. The by-elections will be conducted on October 2 in the constituency.

The commission will receive nomination papers from August 25 to 27. The seat fell vacant after the deseating of Mian Muhammad Soomro.

Web Desk

