NA-245 by-polls: No political party nominates candidate so far

Karachi: No major political party has nominated their candidates for the upcoming by-election in Karachi’s constituency NA-245, the nomination deadline is tomorrow, ARY News reported.

However, a total of 70 nominations have been filed.

According to details, a total of 70 candidates have filed their papers for the by-elections in NA-245 but no major political party has nominated their candidates for the elections.

The deadline for the submission of nominations papers is June 24, 2022.

The seat had been vacated after the demise of televangelist and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain had won the 2018 general election on NA-245, getting 56615 votes. The runner-up candidate was MQM-P veteran Farooq Sattar who got 35,247 votes.

PTI leader and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had announced that the party will contest the NA-245 election, pointing out that all political parties, including MQM, have been rejected by the citizens.

The initial candidates’ list will be issued by the ECP on June 25 while the scrutiny of the papers will take place until June 27. The Returning Officers’ decision will be challengable until June 30.

The final list of candidates will be issued on July 5, while candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature until July 6, 2022. The ECP will allow symbols to candidates by July 7 and the polling would take place on July 27.

