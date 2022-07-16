NA-245: ECP issues notice against posters around Mazar-e-Quaid

Karachi: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the by-polls in NA-245 for displaying posters and banners around Mazar-e-Quaid, ARY News reported.

PTI candidate Molvi Mehmood has been issued a notice for displaying party banners and posters around the tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the by-polls on NA-245. The display of posters and banners is a violation of the electoral campaign guidelines, the ECP said.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, the by-polls on the national assembly constituency NA-245 Karachi would be held on July 27. Political parties PTI, MQM-P, PPP and TLP are campaigning to claim victory in the polls.

Karachi’s NA-245 had been vacated after the demise of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on June 9, 2022.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain won the 2018 general election on NA-245, getting 56615 votes. The runner-up candidate was MQM-P veteran Farooq Sattar who got 35,247 votes.

Recently, the Awami National Party (ANP) announced to support Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the by-election on NA-245 Karachi.

