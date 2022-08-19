NA-245 Karachi by-poll: Pak Army to act as ‘Quick Response Force’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army troops will perform ‘Quick Reaction Force’ duties in case of any law and order situation arising during by-election on a Karachi National Assembly, NA-245, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan has directed the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the Sindh government to provide peaceful environment to the voters of the constituency.

CEC Sikandar Raja personally spoke to the Chief Secretary Sindh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and senior officials of the concerned agencies on telephone and asked them to ensure implementation of election code of conduct at all cost.

District Police Officer (DPO), District Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO) and District Monitoring Officer were directed to inform law enforcement agencies of any miscreant spoil or intend to spoil the election environment during the preparation of the polling results.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that Pakistan Army will perform ‘Quick Reaction Force’ duties in case of any law and order situation arising during NA-245 by-poll. “Pak Army officials will be deployed outside the most sensitive polling stations”, he added.

The electoral watchdog also directed the Sindh administration to take immediate action against violators of code of conduct. “Stern action should be taken against the elements on the interference in the election process”, it added.

The Election commission has also constituted a central control room in Islamabad, which will continue to function till the results are announced.

The by-election on Karachi’s NA-245 is scheduled to take place on August 21. The NA-245 seat had fallen vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, which had earlier announced that it was organising the by-poll on the vacant seat on July 27, issued a new schedule last month and fixed August 21 as the new date of polling.

