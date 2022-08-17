NA-246 by-polls: Imran Khan’s bail bond to be forfeited: Nabil Gabol

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol on Wednesday claimed that Imran Khan’s bail bond will be forfeited in the NA-246 by-polls on September 25, ARY News reported.

Talking to Waseem Badami on ARY News talk show 11th Hour PPP Leader Nabil Gabol said that PPP wants to defeat Imran Khan in Lyari since 2018. He is happy that Imran Khan’s nomination papers were accepted, he added.

He said that he wants to contest elections against the PTI Chief because he is no more ‘selected’. PPP has shown their trust in me, Imran Khan’s bail bond will be forfeited in the by-polls, he claimed.

However, the PPP leader had challenged PTI Chief’s nomination for the by-polls in NA-246 Lyari.

He said in the objection letter, “the objection mainly carried the points in line with the verdict of the ECP in the prohibited funding case.”

“The objection says that Imran Khan is the chief of the party which was found availing prohibited funding from a man convicted of fraud and from those individuals who are not Pakistanis. During the course of the investigation, the PTI chief didn’t only tell a lie to the ECP but also filed a wrong affidavit. This whole exercise puts a serious question mark over the character of the PTI chief.”

