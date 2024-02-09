25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 9, 2024
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui secures victory in Karachi’s NA-248 seat

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) secured another seat in Karachi’s National Assembly constituency (NA-248) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results received from all 361 polling stations of NA-248, the MQM-P candidate Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui won the NA-248 seat by securing 71,536 votes having a lead of 13,290 votes over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Arsalan Khalid, who came in second position with 58,246 votes.

