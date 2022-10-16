NA-31 by-election results: Imran Khan defeats ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has achieved another victory in today’s by-elections as he defeated Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour in NA-31 Peshawar constituency, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Unofficial results started pouring in from various constituencies after polling for the crucial by-elections on eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats ended amid strict security measures.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Imran Khan won by-polls in the NA-31 Peshawar constituency by grabbing 57,824 votes followed by Ghulam Ahmad Bilour with 32,253 votes.

اکیلے عمران خان نے سارے ن لیگ،جمعیت،نیشنل، پی پی والوں کو شکست دی اج۔۔ غیر سرکاری نتیجہ۔

شکریہ پشاور۔ #عوام_کی_جیت #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ pic.twitter.com/2Jib1QYKhx — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (@PTIKPOfficial) October 16, 2022

On the other hand, the ANP candidate Bilour rejected to accept his defeat in the NA-31 by-elections and said that he will not accept his defeat.

He alleged that the by-poll results were changed after the interference of the provincial government. Bilour alleged that all election staffers were controlled by the provincial government and he will hold consultations for approaching the court against the by-poll results.

READ: BY-ELECTIONS 2022: IMRAN KHAN LEADING ON MAJORITY OF NA SEATS AS VOTE COUNT UNDERWAY



The ANP leader claimed that Imran Khan’s popularity came down in the recent by-elections.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in lead in multiple NA and PA constituencies.

Comments