NA-6: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

LOWER DIR: The unofficial results from the 25 polling stations of NA-6 Lower Dir revealed Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq was behind the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Muhammad Shabbir Khan, ARY News reported

As per unofficial results, the PTI-backed candidate secured 3186 votes followed by Sirajul Haq who bagged 2053 votes.

Party Candidate Vote Count IND/PTI Muhammad Shabbir Khan 3186 JI Sirajul Haq 2053 – – –

