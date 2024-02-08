NA-6: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE
LOWER DIR: The unofficial results from the 25 polling stations of NA-6 Lower Dir revealed Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq was behind the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Muhammad Shabbir Khan, ARY News reported
As per unofficial results, the PTI-backed candidate secured 3186 votes followed by Sirajul Haq who bagged 2053 votes.
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|IND/PTI
|Muhammad Shabbir Khan
|3186
|JI
|Sirajul Haq
|2053
|–
|–
|–
