NA-64: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

The unofficial result from the 61 polling stations of NA-64 Gujrat revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Qaisara Elahi secured a substantial lead with 30,331 votes against the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PTI-backed – independent candidate has a lead of 25,043 votes over the Q-League’s Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who managed to get 5,288 votes.

