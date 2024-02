NA-71: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khawaja Asif and is facing the challenge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf backed Rehana Imtiaz Dar.

NA-71 (Sialkot) Position Party Name Vote Count 1 IND/PTI Rehana Imtiaz Dar 3446 2 PML-N Khawaja Asif 3332 3 – – – 4 – – – 5 – – –

