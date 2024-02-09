Rehana Dar announces to move court against alleged rigging

SIALKOT: PTI-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar, mother of Usman Dar, has announced to move court against alleged rigging after unofficial results showed she lost against PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the independent candidate claimed that Khawaja Asif and the returning officer have robbed the people’s mandate and manipulated the results.

“I was leading with 65,000 votes and possessed form-45 from 353 polling stations,” Rehana Dar said, announcing to move court against the “rigging”.

She claimed that Khawaja Asif has lost from all polling stations. “The returning officer didn’t provide the results; we were not allowed to enter RO office,” she added.

According to unofficial results of 353 polling stations, PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif bagged 118,566 votes whereas Rehana Dar secured 100,272 votes.

Meanwhile, PML-N Ata Tarar also clinched victory against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari NA-127 Lahore.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Election 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.