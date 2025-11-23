NA-96 Faisalabad by-election: Unofficial Results 2025

The NA-96 Faisalabad by-election has begun to take shape as early, unofficial Form-45 results continue to arrive from polling stations across the constituency. Initial counts suggest a clear lead for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), with its candidate pulling ahead in multiple early tallies, setting the tone for a competitive race.

NA-96 Faisalabad – Early Consolidated Results

Polling for the by-elections in six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies was held today, Sunday, under strict security arrangements. Voting began at 9:00 a.m. and continued uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m.

All polling stations were closed at 5:00 p.m., and no new voters were allowed entry. Those already inside were permitted to cast their votes.

To ensure security, the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were deployed across polling stations. The Ministry of Interior approved the deployment following a request from the Election Commission to guarantee a smooth and safe electoral process.

These early, unofficial results provide a first glimpse into voter sentiment in NA-96 Faisalabad, though final results are still pending.