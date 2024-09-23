web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

NA body calls KE CEO over non-payment of Covid subsidy to consumers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s standing committee on industries and production has summoned the K-Electric CEO over non-payment of corona subsidy to Karachi power consumers.

All industrial associations have claimed Rs 33 billion subsidy of the Covid pandemic time.

The NA standing committee on industries and production has taken notice that the government had announced subsidy for Karachi’s power consumers during the period of the corona pandemic.

Karachi’s power utility K-Electric didn’t give announced subsidy to residential, commercial and industrial consumers of the city.

The standing committee on industries and production has summoned the CEO K-Electric over the matter.

Next session of the parliamentary body is scheduled to be held on September 27 in Islamabad. The Attorney General has also been invited in the standing committee’s meeting.

It is to be mentioned here that Karachi’s industrial bodies had wrote letters to the standing committee over the issue.

The Parliament’s standing committee on industries and production had earlier written a letter to the NEPRA over the subject.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.