NA body meets in Parliament House for audio leaks probe

ISLAMABAD: The National assembly committee to probe the audio leaks of the former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib meets here with Muhammad Aslam Bhutani in chair, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The committee have powers equal to civil magistrate under the constitution,” Special Secretary of the National Assembly briefed the session.

“The special committee have powers equal to a standing committee under Rule 25 of the constitution,” the meeting was informed. “The committees could summon any person concerned with the matter under the parliamentary probe as per sub-rule iii of the Rule 227,” the session was briefed.

“If someone avoiding the committee hearing, he or she could be summoned with a warrant,” committee’s meeting was told.

Chairman of the parliamentary body informed the committee that Najam Saqib was summoned in previous meeting, but he didn’t turn up. The committee issued another notice to Najam Saqib and others for appearing before the committee.

The committee also directed the finance ministry to submit record of six months’ bank transactions of the concerned persons within 15 days.

The National assembly constituted a parliamentary committee to probe into the audio leaks of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib in early May after a purported audio leak of Najam Saqib and a PTI ticket holder emerged online.