NA body orders restoration of terminated, retired PIA employees

KARACHI: The National Assembly’s (NA) special committee for affected government employees has ordered the restoration of the PIA workers who had been terminated on accusations of holding fake degrees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NA’s special committee for affected employees issued directives to restore the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) workers who had been terminated for allegedly having fake degrees.

Moreover, the NA body also directed to restore the PIA employees who got retired under the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS).

READ: PIA STARTS PAYING RETIRING EMPLOYEES UNDER VSS

The committee issued instructions for the restoration of the affected employees’ seniority and previous personal numbers.

The employees who got retired under VSS were directed to return the funds received through the early retirement scheme.

Moreover, the body ordered the implement the regularisation of 2,600 temporary and contractual employees of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The committee asked concerned authorities to withdraw ‘fake degree’ cases against the PIA workers.

Comments