NA budget session paused over absence of lawmakers, ministers

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday adjourned proceedings of the budget session after Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah got irked over the absence of lawmakers and federal ministers, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Shah asked why budget speeches are being made in an empty house. “There is no one to speak on the budget,” he said and asked why no speeches were made despite presenting a better budget despite tight fiscal position.

He warned that if it continues then even those coming to attend the session will skip the proceedings. “The session should be suspended until the quorum is completed,” he demanded and threatened to point out the quorum if the sitting is not adjourned.

He further demanded of the speaker to summon the prime minister and ensure his presence during the budget speeches.

The speaker later adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes and said that Khursheed Shah raised valid points. “Khursheed Shah is also a minister but regularly attends the National Assembly proceedings,” he said and urged the lawmakers to give time to budget session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on Friday.

The federal budget 2022-23 has a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed ‘sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people’

