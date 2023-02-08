NA by elections: Nomination papers can be filed till today

KARACHI: The nomination papers for by election on 33 National Assembly seats across the country, can be submitted with the returning officers till Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

Key political figures from various parties submitting their nomination papers for the March-16 by-elections on nine seats of the 21 National Assembly seats of Karachi, which fell vacant due to the resignations of PTI members.

The by-elections would be held on NA-241 (Korangi), NA-242 (Karachi East-I), NA-243 (Karachi East-II), NA-244 (Karachi East-III), NA-247 (Karachi South-II), NA-250 (Karachi West-III, NA-252 (Karachi West-V), NA-254 (Karachi Central-II) and NA-256 (Karachi Central-IV).

MQM-Pakistan’s Dr Farooq Sattar today submitted nomination papers for NA-252 and NA-254, Mustafa Kamal filed nomination papers for NA-256 and NA-247.

PTI’s Ali Zaidi submitted his nomination papers from NA-244, while Alamgir Khan filed papers from NA-243 and Faheem Khan from NA-241 constituency.

People’s Party’s Saleem Mandviwala submitted his candidacy papers for NA-247.

Moreover, yesterday Aftab Siddiqi of the PTI, Sheikh Salahuddin and Fayyaz Alam of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan and Sohail Mansoor of the PPP were among those who submitted their nominations.

According to the schedule, a list of the candidates would be issued on Feb 09. Scrutiny of documents will be carried out till Feb 13, followed by the publication of a revised list of candidates on Feb 21.

