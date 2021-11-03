NA convenes session on national security early next week

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has Wednesday convened a parliamentary session on national security on November 8 wherein all the pertinent matters shall be brought for debate, ARY News reported citing secretariat notice.

The session will be held at 11am on Monday and to brief the parliament, the national security advisor Moeed Yusuf has also been invited.

The chief minister of all four provinces and the prime minister of Azad Kashmir have also been asked to attend the session. Members of the NA standing committee on defense will be made part of the session as well.

PRESIDENT TO START CONSULTATION FOR NEW NAB CHAIRMAN THIS WEEK: SOURCES

Separately today, the sources have told ARY News that President Dr Arif Alvi will this week start the consultations for the appointment of the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources told ARY News that President Dr Arif Alvi will summon recommended names for the position of NAB chairman from Prime Minister Imran Khan first and later he will forward the premier’s recommendations to the opposition leader.

The current NAB chairman will continue to perform his duties till the appointment of the new chairman, sources added.

Earlier on October 6, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that PM Imran Khan will never consult the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of NAB chairman.

