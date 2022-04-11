NA meets today to elect new Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will meet on Monday (today) at 2pm to elect the new prime minister of the country, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi vying for the coveted slot.

The National Assembly Secretariat Sunday accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.

The NA Secretariat has issued a single-item ‘Orders of the Day’ for the session that will commence at 2pm.

Orders of the day for the meeting of the National Assembly to be held on Monday, the 11 th April, 2022 at 2.00 p.m.@appcsocialmedia @RadioPakistan @PTVNewsOfficial @PTV_Parliament pic.twitter.com/x8dsN6iSru — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 10, 2022

PTI raised objections to Shehbaz’s nomination but these were rejected by the Speaker Office. Qureshi’s counsel Babar Awan said that the opposition leader was nominated in corruption cases thus he was ineligible for the office of the premier.

قائد ایوان/وزیراعظم کے انتخاب کےلیے میاں محمد شہباز شریف اور شاہ محمود قریشی کےکاغذات نامزدگی منظور۔ کاغذات نامزدگی کی جانچ پڑتال کی گئی۔جانچ پڑتال کےبعد دونوں امیدواروں کے کاغذات نامزدگی منظور کیےگئے۔ قومی اسمبلی میں وزیراعظم/قائد ایوان کے لیے انتخاب کل سہ پہر 2 بجے ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/on5fsI8TtV — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 10, 2022

“Shehbaz Sharif has been on bail in graft cases and objection over his nomination is 100 percent lawful,” Awan claimed.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was de-seated from the highest office of the country through the opposition-moved no-confidence motion in a session of the lower house of Parliament that ended in the early hours of Sunday after a full day of high drama.

The Cabinet Division also de-notified Imran Khan as PM and his cabinet members including 25 ministers, four ministers of state and four advisors.

After the no-confidence motion, the PTI supporters on Sunday took to the streets with a multitude of people voicing support for the ousted premiere and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Sunday night.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had vowed to begin a “freedom struggle against a “foreign conspiracy” of regime change in Pakistan.

People staged protest at Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Johar Morr in Karachi, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and other parts of the country against the regime change over alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’.

