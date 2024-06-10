NA official terminated from service, another suspended, 17 demoted

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly official has been terminated from his job, while another suspended, and 17 employees were demoted over irregularities, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that the step has been taken over irregularities in recruitment and promotions in the lower house of the parliament.

Sources said that special secretary Chaudhry Mubarak has been terminated from his service.

“The Speaker has also suspended Additional Secretary Yaseen Saleemi after an inquiry,” sources said.

Moreover, 17 officers who were illegally regularized, have been demoted and restored again to contractual service, according to sources.

Some officials, who were hired as managers have been demoted as deputy managers.

According to sources, several employees of the National Assembly were recruited without prober documents and academic certificates.

Earlier, the National Assembly Secretariat served notices to the employees over failure to mark their biometric attendance.

Biometric attendance is mandatory for all officers and employees of the National Assembly Secretariat as per the instructions of Speaker.

The show-cause notices were served to 90 employees, who were not registered in the biometric system of the NA Secretariat.

According to sources, the Speaker had received a report that ghost employees were receiving salary but not coming to the office.

To trace such officers and employees, the speaker directed to ensure biometric attendance, sources said.