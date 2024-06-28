NA passes amendment to Elections Bill-2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed an amendment to the Elections Act, 2017 [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024], ARY News reported.

The bill was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Briefing the lawmakers, he said the amendment was aimed at expediting the settlement of petitions pertaining to elections of the National Assembly, the Senate, provincial assemblies, and local governments.

He explained that due to the workload on serving judges, the proposed amendment seeks to restore the original provision of Section 140, making retired high court judges eligible for appointment as members of election tribunals.

In a heated session at the National Assembly, the Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 has been approved despite staunch opposition.

Led by Chairman of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Iradat Sharif, the Bill Committee presented a detailed report endorsing the legislation.

The bill, introduced by the Law Minister, allowed for the appointment of retired judges to election tribunals, a move contested by legal experts citing constitutional conflicts with the Election Commission’s prerogatives.

Barrister Gohar raised concerns, asserting the bill’s contradiction with a recent Supreme Court order, questioning its legality under current judicial precedents.

Prime Minister Nazir Tarar defended the legislative authority of Parliament, asserting its right to enact laws independently of judicial oversight, a sentiment echoed by Azam Law Minister Nazir Tarar.

However, opposition figures, including Alia Kamran, expressed apprehension over the potential misuse of judicial appointments and its impact on electoral transparency.

Meanwhile, Umar Ayub highlighted unrelated grievances, condemning human rights violations against incarcerated women and mistreatment of workers, including Sanam Javed.

Amidst parliamentary debates, the National Assembly also approved significant financial demands for the upcoming fiscal year, totaling over Rs 1.358 trillion, underscoring ongoing legislative priorities amidst political turbulence.