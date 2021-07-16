Friday, July 16, 2021
Web Desk

NA passes bill allowing elderly free entry to museums, parks, other benefits

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly passed on Friday the ICT Senior Citizens Bill 2021.

Drafted by the Ministry of Human Rights, the bill calls for the establishment and maintenance of old-age homes to be called Dar-ul-Shafqat to accommodate indigent senior citizens of Islamabad.

Besides, the bill allows senior citizens free entry to public museums, parks and recreation facilities, with provision of express lanes in all government establishments.

They will also get benefits at government hospitals or hospitals fully or partially funded by the government, including separate counters and concession on medical and dental services.

A grievance committee will be set up for redressal of grievances of senior citizens in addition to the establishment of a council to monitor and review their welfare.

The bill further calls for creation of a fund to be known as the Senior Citizens Fund, which will make allocations for the welfare and protection of senior citizens.

