NA passes resolution condemning Indian steps in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution denouncing the latest Indian attempt of demographic engineering in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir through a so-called delimitation commission.

The resolution moved by Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said this is aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of the Muslim majority in IIOJK.

Noting that the commission’s recommendations have been rejected by a cross-section of political parties in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution categorically rejected the report of the so-called delimitation commission that seeks to convert the Muslim majority of IIOJK into minority and further marginalize, disenfranchise and disempower the Kashmiri population and advance the political and electoral objectives of the BJP.

The resolution noted that through the delimitation exercise, India is making attempts to further its illegal actions of 5th August 2019 and subsequent measures.

The NA resolution recalled that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and a long-standing item on the agenda of the UN Security Council. It declared that no façade of elections based on sham delimitation exercise can substitute the legitimacy and indispensability of a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN.

The resolution demanded that India honors and fulfil the obligations under international law, UNSC resolutions and the fourth Geneva Convention and refrain from bringing about any illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory.

It urged the Indian government to forthwith end its oppression and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK and enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the Security Council resolutions.

The NA resolution called upon the international community to ensure accountability of India’s grave and persistent violations of human rights and war crimes in IIOJK.

The resolution reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching commitment and solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, reaffirming that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support in their just struggle for freedom and self-determination.

It also asked the government to continue to expose and counter the Indian moves before the international community and to highlight and forcefully project the Kashmir cause at all bilateral and multilateral forums including the UN and the OIC.

Taking the floor, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the whole exercise of delimitation in India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is illegal and in contravention of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

The foreign minister said that he has also addressed a letter to the President of the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General of the UN in which he has highlighted the unlawful steps taken by India to change the demographic structure of IIOJK. He said that he, in his letter, has also underlined that the delimitation exercise was designed to further marginalize the Kashmiri people and pave the way for another puppet government in the occupied territory.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan will continue to reach out to the world to raise international awareness about Indian illegal steps in IIOJK.

