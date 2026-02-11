NA passes resolution paying tributes to Pakistan armed forces

The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday passed a resolution paying tributes to the Pakistan armed forces for their unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The resolution moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reaffirmed commitment that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain. It underscored that the nation stands firmly alongside the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

The resolution lauded the professional capabilities, bravery and dedication of the military, declaring full support for its continued efforts to safeguard national security, uphold stability and maintain peace across the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif took strong exception to the recent remarks of the Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai regarding Pakistan Army, calling them highly irresponsible and a deliberate attempt to malign the national institution.

Sharing statistics about the representation of different provinces and minority communities within the Army, he said it is the force of entire Pakistan.

The Defence Minister stated that our armed forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Over the past five years, three thousand one hundred forty-one personnel including officers, junior commissioned officers, and jawans embraced martyrdom in this fight. He noted that these martyrs belonged to all regions of the country.

Khawaja Asif said the Opposition Leader’s irresponsible statement was an attempt to belittle these sacrifices.

Acknowledging that the position of Leader of the Opposition is a respectable office, he remarked that such statements negate the dignity of that role.

Khawaja Asif stressed that the war against terrorism is not confined to any particular province or district, but is a collective struggle of the entire nation. He said we owe to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for our safety and protection.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly was informed that attached departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are carrying out a range of initiatives and activities aimed at promoting information literacy, media awareness and digital literacy.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhary told the House during the Question Hour that the Press Council of Pakistan supports media literacy through internship programs and seminars.

He mentioned that Radio Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in promoting media and information literacy nationwide particularly in remote and underserved areas. He said the national broadcaster integrates themes of responsible information use, digital awareness and countering misinformation through different programmes in twenty-three languages.

Bills

Six bills were passed by the House today.

These include’ “The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026”, “[The Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorized Use) (Amendment) Bill, 2026”, “The National Archives (Amendment) Bill, 2026” “The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026” and “The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2025.”

The House will now meet tomorrow at eleven in the morning.