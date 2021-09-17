NA pays tributes to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution paying rich tributes to the veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani for his struggle for the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the iconic leader of the Kashmiri freedom movement.

The resolution recognized that the late leader devoted all his life to the freedom movement and always raised his voice for the rights of oppressed Kashmiri people and against the Indian atrocities. Geelani gave further impetus to the freedom movement by facing all sorts of oppression including incarceration.

The house noted that the famous words of Syed Ali Geelani that ‘Hum Hain Pakistani Aur Pakistan Hamara Hai (We are Pakistani and Pakistan is ours) became a unanimous slogan of Kashmiri nation. His life is a beacon of light for the Kashmiri youth.

The house strongly condemned the repressive Indian regime for snatching the body of Syed Ali Geelani from his family, denying him the proper burial as per the Muslim traditions and lodging fake cases against the bereaved family. It demanded of the international community especially the Muslim Ummah to stop India from such cheap tactics.

The house expressed the confidence that the Kashmiri people will succeed in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Earlier, the house offered fateha for the departed souls of Syed Ali Geelani and Balochistan’s Former Chief Minister Sardar Ataullah Mengal.