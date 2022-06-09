NA rejects bill seeking compulsory drug testing of students

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly rejected a motion moved by Shakila Luqman of the PML-N seeking to make the drug test compulsory for the students of the educational institutions in Islamabad.

The bill was rejected by the lawmakers with a 50-6 votes.

Besides this, the lower house passed nine private members’ bills and two government bills and referred four bills to the joint sitting of the parliament to be held today (Thursday).

The House passed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022, moved by PPP’s Mahreen Bhutto and Agha Rafiullah. Another bill, “the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022” moved by Rafiullah was also passed by the house.

The house also passed the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 moved by the PML-N MNA, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, moved two bills which were considered as supplementary agenda in the house.

These bills were the National Assembly Secretariat Bill, 2022 and the Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The house also passed six other private members’ bills which include the Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority Bill, 2019, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The National Assembly referred four bills to the joint sitting of the parliament for consideration which includes the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2021, the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021, the National Information Technology Board Bill, 2022 and the Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology University Bill, 2022.

